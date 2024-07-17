Wednesday Warm-up: temps reach the 90s earlier today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! It'll be a hot one today, so make sure to take breaks indoors to cool off!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Hotter, earlier
- Thursday will be even hotter
- Rain chances increasing
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, hot and humid
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday: More sunshine, an isolated shower is possible
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a wonderful day!