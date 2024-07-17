Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wednesday Warm-up: temps reach the 90s earlier today

'Feels like' temps will near the 110s again, but just shy of heat alert criteria
Stefanie's WX 7-17-24
Posted at 7:31 AM, Jul 17, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! It'll be a hot one today, so make sure to take breaks indoors to cool off!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Hotter, earlier
  • Thursday will be even hotter
  • Rain chances increasing

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Decreasing clouds, hot and humid
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: More sunshine, an isolated shower is possible
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful day!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019