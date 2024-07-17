Wednesday Warm-up: temps reach the 90s earlier today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! It'll be a hot one today, so make sure to take breaks indoors to cool off!!

Hotter, earlier

Thursday will be even hotter

Rain chances increasing

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Decreasing clouds, hot and humid

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and warm

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: More sunshine, an isolated shower is possible

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful day!