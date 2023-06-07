Watch Now
Wednesday warm-up

Temps will be on the rise through Friday
Stefanie's Wx 6-7-23
Ingleside Cove sunshine - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Kathy Berryman
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 08:38:39-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

It's a tranquil start here across the region, with light winds and dry conditions. Visibility is not an issue on the roadways and the sunrise was a spectacle— all foreshadowing a more fair-weather pattern moving into the area.

This afternoon, temperatures will rise to the lower 90s. This is just the beginning of our warming trend. Over the next couple of days, temperatures will top out well above average. Expect mostly sunny afternoons with highs in the upper 90s and 'feels like' temperatures in the 100s. I expect our first heat advisory to be issued in the coming days as the hottest temperatures of 2023 arrive.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

