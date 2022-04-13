Wednesday: The heat is on!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So it's true: rain does fall in South Texas!

The morning began will a welcome array of showers and few rumbles of thunder. with ample sunshine this afternoon, temperatures soared to near 90ºF with a few inland locations reaching the triple digits. Rain won't return on Wednesday, but the hot temperatures will. Expect highs in the middle 90s, with cooler conditions near the coast and the warmest temps inland.

The dry, breezy, and hot conditions will increase our fire danger once again. Please be mindful of outdoor activities, as any spark could potentially lead to a fire. Thankfully, humidity will return to the area by the end of the week. While that helps maintain a lower fire danger, it will also translate to a humid Passover and Easter holiday weekend. A few stray storms are possible on Friday as a warm front passes the Coastal Bend. No meaningful rainfall is expected over the next 7 days.

Have a great evening!