WEDNESDAY: Morning storms will fizzle out, but expect another round this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Hot and dry afternoon ahead

Heavy rainfall returns tonight

This morning's heavy rain provided some relief fro the heat, dropping temps about ten degrees once the rain passed through. Still, afternoon highs will rebound, reaching the lower 90s. 'Feels like' temps will be more tame, near 100ºF. As temps warm this afternoon, an isolated afternoon t-shower is possible. Another round of heavy rainfall returns tonight.

As a wetter weather pattern settles in for the second half of the week, heavy rainfall is still expected. This phrase sums it up best: "heavy rain is expected at times, but not all the time". Showers and thunderstorms will be intermittent, but torrential downpours are likely. Accumulations could range from 1-3 inches through Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Humid with isolated showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers, heavy rain at times

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Scattered showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

