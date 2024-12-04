WEDNESDAY: Morning showers wind down, warm and cloudy afternoon ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
- High risk of rip currents
Despite a rainy morning, the rest of today will be far less soggy. Activity throughout today will be limited to just spotty showers. Low pressure lingering over South Texas will shift our wind direction, limiting wind speed to 5-15 mph. Expect generally south winds to push our highs into the middle to upper 70s. Aside from a few spare pockets of sunshine, today will be cloudy and stay that way overnight.
Thursday morning low will sink to the lower 60s overnight. Don't expect as much rain on Thursday morning, through isolated showers will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations over the next seven days estimate three-quarter to one inch of rainfall area wide.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Spotty showers and warmer
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and quiet
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday: Isolated showers, cooler and breezy
Temperature: High 71ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
