WEDNESDAY: Morning showers wind down, warm and cloudy afternoon ahead

High risk of rip currents

Despite a rainy morning, the rest of today will be far less soggy. Activity throughout today will be limited to just spotty showers. Low pressure lingering over South Texas will shift our wind direction, limiting wind speed to 5-15 mph. Expect generally south winds to push our highs into the middle to upper 70s. Aside from a few spare pockets of sunshine, today will be cloudy and stay that way overnight.

Thursday morning low will sink to the lower 60s overnight. Don't expect as much rain on Thursday morning, through isolated showers will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall accumulations over the next seven days estimate three-quarter to one inch of rainfall area wide.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Spotty showers and warmer

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and quiet

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Isolated showers, cooler and breezy

Temperature: High 71ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

