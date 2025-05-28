Wednesday morning flood risk continues, but we'll dry out this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Be careful— there's lots of ponding on the roads from early morning downpours!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Slight (2 out of 4) Flood Risk today

Morning storms dumped very heavy rainfall over the Coastal Bend. Flooding will be a possible even as the showers taper off. Once we dry out and the sunshine returns, it's going to be a warm and humid day. Mosquito weather means you should empty any standing water around your home. Temperatures will warm to the mid- to upper 80s. Daily rain chances continue into the weekend, but the busiest weather is behind us for now. I'm monitoring the forecast for Saturday's Beach 2 Bay Relay Race.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: morning t-storms, dry afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, stray t-shower

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!