Wednesday morning flood risk continues, but we'll dry out this afternoon

Daily rain chances continue through the weekend
Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber has been tracking storms all morning (5-28-25)
Wednesday morning flood risk continues, but we'll dry out this afternoon (5-28-25)
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Be careful— there's lots of ponding on the roads from early morning downpours!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Slight (2 out of 4) Flood Risk today

Morning storms dumped very heavy rainfall over the Coastal Bend. Flooding will be a possible even as the showers taper off. Once we dry out and the sunshine returns, it's going to be a warm and humid day. Mosquito weather means you should empty any standing water around your home. Temperatures will warm to the mid- to upper 80s. Daily rain chances continue into the weekend, but the busiest weather is behind us for now. I'm monitoring the forecast for Saturday's Beach 2 Bay Relay Race.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: morning t-storms, dry afternoon

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, stray t-shower

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!

