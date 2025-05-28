Wednesday morning flood risk continues, but we'll dry out this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday! Be careful— there's lots of ponding on the roads from early morning downpours!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Slight (2 out of 4) Flood Risk today
Morning storms dumped very heavy rainfall over the Coastal Bend. Flooding will be a possible even as the showers taper off. Once we dry out and the sunshine returns, it's going to be a warm and humid day. Mosquito weather means you should empty any standing water around your home. Temperatures will warm to the mid- to upper 80s. Daily rain chances continue into the weekend, but the busiest weather is behind us for now. I'm monitoring the forecast for Saturday's Beach 2 Bay Relay Race.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: morning t-storms, dry afternoon
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated t-showers
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Sun/cloud mix, stray t-shower
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful day!