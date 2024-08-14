WEDNESDAY: More heat and humidity today, but little more breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Heat Advisories will be in effect for coastal counties from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those not under a heat alert should still practice heat safety!

You guessed it: dangerous heat is back on this Wednesday! Please check in on children, the elderly, and pets as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Temperatures will warm-up into the weekend, so don't expect the heat to let up soon. Temperatures will rise above average next week as high pressure "upstairs" in the atmosphere builds over Texas. This weather pattern will also keep things dry (aside from a stray sea breeze shower). The lack of rainfall is not ideal, but September tends to be more generous and is usually as the wettest month of the year for our area.



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, but a little more breezy

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Yup, still hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

