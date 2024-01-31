WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Increasing clouds this afternoon and evening
- Temperatures on the rise
- Rain on the horizon
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy skies, warmer temperatures.
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph
Thursday: Cloudy skies to start, clearing to partly cloudy by afternoon.
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph
Have a wonderful day!