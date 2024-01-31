WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Increasing clouds this afternoon and evening

Temperatures on the rise

Rain on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine.

Temperature: High 73ºF

Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies, warmer temperatures.

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy skies to start, clearing to partly cloudy by afternoon.

Temperature: High 74ºF

Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph

Have a wonderful day!