WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun

A mix of sun and clouds will still offer warm temps this afternoon
Stefanie's WX 1-31-24
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jan 31, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Increasing clouds this afternoon and evening
  • Temperatures on the rise
  • Rain on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine.
Temperature: High 73ºF
Winds: N winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies, warmer temperatures.
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: SE at 5 to 10 mph

Thursday: Cloudy skies to start, clearing to partly cloudy by afternoon.
Temperature: High 74ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph

Have a wonderful day!

