WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Warmer and windy for the second half of the week

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Elevated fire weather conditions are expected into the weekend
Highs will top out in the middle 80s heading into the second half of the week. While relative humidity will remain low during the following few afternoons, it is gradually increasing— but, so are the wind speeds! Strong winds return Thursday and last through this weekend. The combination of low humidity, strong winds, and dry vegetation will make our fire risk a focus. Thankfully, conditions won't be problematic on Wednesday, but we'll keep an eye on the fire danger. Please do your part to prevent sparks or fires!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Warmer, gusty afternoon
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: SW/SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Tonight: Clear, cool, and breezy
Temperature: Low 58ºF
Winds: SE 510-20 mph
Thursday: Warm and windy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
