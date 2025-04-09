WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Warmer and windy for the second half of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected into the weekend

Highs will top out in the middle 80s heading into the second half of the week. While relative humidity will remain low during the following few afternoons, it is gradually increasing— but, so are the wind speeds! Strong winds return Thursday and last through this weekend. The combination of low humidity, strong winds, and dry vegetation will make our fire risk a focus. Thankfully, conditions won't be problematic on Wednesday, but we'll keep an eye on the fire danger. Please do your part to prevent sparks or fires!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warmer, gusty afternoon

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SW/SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Clear, cool, and breezy

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: SE 510-20 mph

Thursday: Warm and windy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

