Wednesday Forecast: Sunny skies and plenty of 80s this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Plenty of sunshine as we go through our Wednesday
- Rain chances pick back up tomorrow morning with isolated activity through the early afternoon
- "Cold" front on Sunday brings overnight lows slightly down and another opportunity for some rain to work in
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly Sunny Skies with upper 80s and lower 90s
Temperature: 89F
Winds: NE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies and light winds
Temperature: 68F
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Isolated AM and early PM showers, clearing for the evening
Temperature: 88F
Winds: E-SE 10-15 mph
Have a great rest of your Wednesday Coastal Bend!