Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Weather

Actions

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Less clouds, more sunshine, and stray showers

Julia Kwedi Wednesday 8/20/25 Sunrise forecast
WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Less clouds, more sunshine, and stray showers
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray showers at best
  • Decrease cloud cover later in the day
  • Moderate heat risk for the remainder of the week

Daily rain chances continue in the Coastal Bend, but shower activity is expected to be minimal, with stray showers anticipated this morning and this afternoon. Less cloud cover by this afternoon will contribute to warmer temperatures back in the upper 90s. Heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the remainder of the week

Better rain opportunities are ahead tomorrow and Friday as an approaching cold front fizzles out near the Coastal Bend. No major difference in temperatures is expected.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Less clouds and more sunshine, a few stray showers
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: Light & variable

Thursday: Isolated showers and t-storms
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: Light & variable

Have a great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.