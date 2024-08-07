WEDNESDAY FORECAST: It's the hottest day of the week!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Get ready for the hottest day of the week!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Today is going to be the worst of our hot temperature trend. After Wednesday, temperatures will gradually improve— emphasis on gradual. Afternoon highs stay in the upper 90s through the weekend. No meaningful rainfall is in the forecast, though some Coastal Bend Weather Watchers have reported a few downpours. These are brief showers triggered by the heat of the day and are not widespread, nor do they help our suffering lake levels. Better rain chances are on the horizon, with isolated showers possible next Tuesday!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot, hot, hot! An afternoon breeze could help!

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Still humid, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Happy Hump Day!