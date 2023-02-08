Wednesday: damp morning before afternoon cool down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

A Dense Marine Fog Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m.

It's a damp start across the Coastal Bend this morning. We're waking up to areas of fog and light showers across the region. This is thanks to a cold front near our inland communities that will be advancing to the coast this morning. Don't expect much in the way of rainfall accumulations; most places will only receive a few hundredths of an inch, while a few lucky spots may pick up about a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures are warm this morning, but they're only going down from here. As temps fall all morning, there will be a slight rebound this afternoon as temperatures hover in the middle 60s. Expect winds to pick up behind the cold front. Winds will blow from the northwest 15-25 MPH, gusting as high as 30 MPH. Calmer winds will arrive later this evening.

Another reinforcing 'cool front' arrives late Thursday, making for fresh mornings and mild afternoons. Clouds will roll back in this weekend for Super Bowl LVII and last through Valentine's Day.

Have a great Hump Day!