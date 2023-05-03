Wednesday: Cloudy and humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

It's 'air you can wear' outside as high humidity, light winds, and warm temperatures take hold this morning. Expect these conditions to last throughout the day under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light from the east 10-20 mph, continuing to draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Afternoon high temperatures will be slightly lower this afternoon, near 80ºF.

No rain is expected today, but that will likely change Thursday. Isolated afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely to develop inland. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has marked our inland communities under a marginal risk for severe weather (1 out of 5), a low probability of seeing a severe thunderstorm. Your KRIS 6 Weather experts will be monitoring the rain situation closely Thursday and this weekend. Conditions look to be dry Friday, but a stray afternoon shower is possible both Saturday and Sunday as the afternoon heat is highest.

Have a great day!