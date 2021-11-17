Wednesday aims to be the warmest day of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, temperatures across the Coastal Bend were above average. The warm, humid weather will continue for one more day as south-southeast winds continue into Wednesday. After a warm start, afternoon temperatures will push 90ºF for inland areas, while most other communities top out in the upper 80s. A break in the pattern arrive in the form of a cold front early Thursday morning.

The cold front will offer very little in the way of rain, with isolated showers amounting to just a few tenths of an inch. Temperatures will be much closer to average by the end of the week. Expect dry, sunny, and pleasant conditions into the weekend. A second cold front arrives early Monday morning with another round of showers.

Have a great evening!

