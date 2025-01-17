WEATHER: Everything you need to know ahead of the weekend's arctic blast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Fri-YAY!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warm Friday and Saturday

Freezing temps expected Sunday

Wintry mix of precipitation possible next week

Keep updated on the forecast this weekend! Friday and Saturday offer warm conditions with mild mornings and highs in the 70s. A strong arctic cold front arrives by Saturday midday. This will make for breezy conditions. A drastic drop in temperatures happens after sunset on Saturday as temps plummet 40 degrees. Expect Sunday morning lows to be in the 30s, with some inland neighborhood near or at freezing (32ºF). Remember to protect the 4 P's!

From Sunday through the middle of next week, dangerous wind chills are expected. Temps continue to drop, though more gradually, into the midweek. Rain begins Monday and carries into early Tuesday. Subfreezing temps on Tuesday morning will make frozen precipitation, including freezing rain, to be possible. Cold temps persist with lows in the 20s on Wednesday morning, too!

KR

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, warm

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Some clouds, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy, then breezy!

Temperature: High 52ºF

Winds: WNW 15-25 mph

*Goodbye/sign-off*