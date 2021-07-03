Watch
Weak Seabreeze Induces Showers and Storms Late Today; Heat Indices 100 to 109

Trough Moving into Region to Increase Storms
KRIS
Cloudy Skies and a Persist Heavy Rain Threat through the Coming Week
Cloudy, murky skies to persist into Tuesday
Posted at 3:19 PM, Jul 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-03 17:12:56-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies were partly to mostly cloudy late today as strong daytime heating and a weak sea breeze brought showers and thunderstorms over coastal areas, but rain chance increase dramatically next week.

The combination of abundant Gulf moisture, a weak surface trough and a persistent upper low will mean heavy rainfall potential for much of the coming work week. In fact, with significant rainfall late last month the ground is near saturation, and additional rainfall will induce flash flooding.

We will keep you informed with specifics about what to expect, and when. Meanwhile, the combination of cloud cover and precipitation will limit highs to the middle 80s to lower 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

