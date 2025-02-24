WARMING UP: The final week of February brings warmer temps and sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Warmer weather is here.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.
Are you ready for warm sunshine? That is what the forecast hold this week. Despite a cold and foggy start this morning, Monday afternoon will feature high temperatures near 70ºF. Temps will continue to warm through the middle of the week before our next cold front arrives. This won't be a strong cold front, so don't worry. The cool-down will bring our temps back to average for this time of year. Temps will stay near or above normal well into the first week of March.
This weekend brought the first recorded rainfall of the month; CCIA reported a total of 0.02" on Saturday, 0.01" on Sunday. This week won't bring rain to the Coastal Bend, but we should should hope to have some soon since much of our watershed is under extreme drought.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and warm
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Inland fog, mild temps
Temperature: Low 51ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Blues-day Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a great week!