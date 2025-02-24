WARMING UP: The final week of February brings warmer temps and sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday! Warmer weather is here.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Are you ready for warm sunshine? That is what the forecast hold this week. Despite a cold and foggy start this morning, Monday afternoon will feature high temperatures near 70ºF. Temps will continue to warm through the middle of the week before our next cold front arrives. This won't be a strong cold front, so don't worry. The cool-down will bring our temps back to average for this time of year. Temps will stay near or above normal well into the first week of March.

KRIS 6 Weather 7 Day forecast shows warm and sunny weather through this weekend

This weekend brought the first recorded rainfall of the month; CCIA reported a total of 0.02" on Saturday, 0.01" on Sunday. This week won't bring rain to the Coastal Bend, but we should should hope to have some soon since much of our watershed is under extreme drought.

KRIS 6 Weather

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Inland fog, mild temps

Temperature: Low 51ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Blues-day Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a great week!