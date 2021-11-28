Warming Up Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI — It was a cold and wet Saturday here in the Coastal Bend. However, it does look like we will see some improving weather conditions for the end to the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up and we can expect a bit more sunshine. The forecast for tonight calls for mostly cloudy skies with a few more showers possible. Look for an overnight low around 51 degrees with the winds out of the North at 10-15 miles per hour. The forecast for Sunday calls for Partly Sunny skies with a daytime high around 70 degrees.

The pleasant weather conditions will continue for at least the first half of the workweek. Temperatures will be gradually warming up. We could see a daytime in the lower 80s on Friday. A few isolated showers will also be possible later in the week. The next cold front will be making it's way to South Texas next Saturday.