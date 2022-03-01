Warming up and drying out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

Today has been absolutely pleasant! After a chilly start with most communities near or below freezing earlier this morning, afternoon high temperatures have rebounded to the middle 60s with low humidity. Although the warmer weather is inviting, water temperatures are near 50ºF along our area beaches.

February was an overall chilly month, with mostly below-average temperatures. Tuesday is the first day of Meteorological Spring and conditions will feel pleasant with most of us near 70ºF by tomorrow afternoon. In fact, the first week of March will bring our temperatures above normal heading into this weekend. Expect afternoon highs to return to the 80s by the end of the week.

Partly cloudy conditions will stick around until the weekend, with an increase in clouds and a few stray showers along the coast Sunday evening into Monday. Our next weather maker looks to be a cold front arriving by about Tuesday.

Have a great week!

