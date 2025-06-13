Warming trend returns for the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We made it through some stormy weather the past couple of days and now the sunshine has returned.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We take another warm up this weekend into early next week. A couple of showers are possible early in the day on Sunday, but the rest of our forecast remains dry until mid week next week. Rain chances return next Wednesday to bring more moisture back to our neighborhoods.

We want to keep an eye on heat risk over the weekend into next week with temperatures hitting the mid 90s and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. It will be important to drink water, take frequent breaks from the sun, wear sunscreen, and keep cool.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover

Temperature: Low 81ºF

Winds: SSE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny with light showers possible

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy with moderate winds

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Friday!