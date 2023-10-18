Warming trend kicks off

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

Today we get the best of both worlds: a chilly start for those who like the cooler temps, and a warmer afternoon for those who prefer the heat. While temperatures are starting in the 50s across most of the Coastal Bend, this afternoon will see highs soaring to the middle 80s. Humidity is slowly returning to the area, and that means the afternoon warmth will feel a little less comfortable. Still expect sunny and dry conditions as we warm our way to the end of the week.

As high pressure influences our forecast, we'll continue to enjoy the sunshine and warmth. Unfortunately, we still need a good deal of rainfall. Hope appears to be on the horizon as the extended forecast shows we're likely to see wetter weather for the end of the month.

Have a wonderful day!