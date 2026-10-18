Warming trend begins with onshore showers for Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Howdy, all and happy Sunday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures are warming back to normal Monday before climbing above average by midweek.

Highs reach around 82 Monday, with mid-80s expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coastal areas have the best chance for scattered showers Monday afternoon, with rain chances lingering into Tuesday.

Most areas should dry out Wednesday, with another potential rain chance next Monday and Tuesday.

We've officially started our warming trend across the Coastal Bend, with temperatures returning to seasonal averages Tuesday before climbing a little above normal by the end of the week. I'm forecasting a high around 82 degrees Monday, followed by highs in the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our average high is around 85 degrees, so we'll be right around average all week long.

As temperatures warm, we'll also be watching for a few onshore showers moving in Monday afternoon. A morning sprinkle isn't out of the question, especially for areas farther south, but coastal communities have the better chance for rain after 1 p.m. Any rainfall looks light, with totals generally staying below a tenth of an inch and most spots picking up only a few hundredths. A few showers could linger into Tuesday before we begin to dry out for Wednesday.

Looking farther ahead, we're keeping our eyes on another potential opportunity for rain next Monday and Tuesday. We're still several days away, so the timing and details will change quite a bit before then. We'll continue monitoring the forecast and keep you updated every day, right here on our website and during our daily newscasts on KRIS 6. Enjoy the warmer weather, y'all, and don't bother washing the car just yet.

