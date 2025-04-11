Warming trend begins this weekend into early next week, watching for fire danger weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have had beautiful weather this week with mostly sunny skies and some gusty winds along the way. Another temperature warm up is expected late this weekend into early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are keeping an eye on fire danger weather as the conditions are in place: warm weather, dry conditions, and gusty winds. Winds are light at the moment and will slightly pick up this evening for a couple of hours. This weekend, gusty winds return to about 25-30 mph with wind gusts.

Another week with no rain in sight but cloudy days re-enter the forecast next week to help with moisture. Dew points are in a muggy and humid range which is good, but we are lacking overall moisture to help with drought conditions. Temperatures this weekend will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Patchy fog in the AM then mostly sunny skies

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 66ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a great Friday!