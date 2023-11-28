Warmer with more sunshine!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

It's chilly out there with temperatures in the lower 50s across most of the Coastal Bend. Bundle up in layers, because this afternoon will offer more in the way of warmth and sunshine. Light winds, decreasing clouds, and highs in the lower 60s will make for a nice day overall. The warm up has only just begun, too! High will be on the way to the 80s by Thursday. This will come with our best rain chances of the week ahead of our next cold front.

The cold front looks to arrive early Friday morning. Expect temperatures to hover near average in the lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Daily rain chances linger into next week, but are looking less promising.

Have a terrific day!