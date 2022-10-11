Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

We'll have another breezy afternoon on this Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will remain above average, with most locations near 90ºF. Thanks to increasing humidity, 'feel like' temps will near 100ºF over the next few afternoons.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today. This pattern continues through Thursday, when a weak cold front arrives. The front won't have a very noticeable difference on our forecast. We're not expecting much in the way of cool weather or rain, just a brief bout of showers early Thursday morning. Thankfully, a better chance is on the way! A second cold front looks to arrive on Monday that will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms and some cooler weather as we head through the first half of next week.

There is still a high risk of rip currents along our Gulf-facing beaches. Be careful and always heed the beach flag!

Have a great day!