Warmer weather to begin the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning and Happy Friday!

Today is starting off a bit warmer than Thursday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon will also be just a few degrees warmer as temps make the gradual crawl to the 60s this afternoon. Friday will be another day with cloudy skies, but a few isolated showers will return later tonight and linger into tomorrow morning. Despite a damp start, Saturday will be mostly dry. Skies remain cloudy, but a strong south wind 20-25 MPH will bring temperatures to the lower 70s.

Sunday lives up to its name— the sun will return with a mix of sun and clouds. There will still be a chance for showers early Sunday morning and late that night. The chance of rain increases through next week for two reasons: a pair of cold fronts and a return of ample moisture to the Coastal Bend. Showers can be expected each day, but rainfall accumulations will be modest. Most communities can expect to receive less than a quarter of an inch over the next seven days, while a few lucky spots in our northern communities will receive closer to half an inch.

Have a safe and fantastic weekend!