Warmer weather continues through Tuesday ahead of next cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Happy start of the week— we had a beautiful afternoon with temperatures reaching highs ranging from the upper 60s, low 70s.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Light rain chances Tuesday

Cold front moves through Tuesday night

Gusty wind conditions Wednesday

Before we reach the colder weather, we have another warm afternoon in store, Tuesday. Monday's highs topped out at ºF in Corpus Christi, with anticipated highs in the upper 70s for Tuesday. Tuesday night, our next cold front pushes through the Coastal Bend, dropping temperatures into Wednesday.

Windy conditions are expected Wednesday along with drier conditions after showers move out of the area after Tuesday. Wednesday's highs will be in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s, near freezing temperatures. Colder conditions from this next arctic blast will stick around through Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy conditions

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, windy conditions

Temperature: Low 42ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph → N 15-25 mph, gusts to 30+ mph

Have a great Monday!