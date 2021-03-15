Warmer today with scattered showers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Monday morning is off to a mild start with temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but those temperatures will rebound quickly this afternoon with highs near 80.

Patchy fog can be expected across the Coastal Bend this morning and will dissipate after daybreak. Cloudy skies will give way to sunshine this afternoon leading to a warm Monday.

Between the sunshine and clouds, expect scattered showers this afternoon. Most shower activity will linger off the coast and inland accumulations will be modest.

The warming trend continues into the middle of the week until another front arrives by midday on Wednesday.

St. Patrick’s Day will offer a final opportunity for rain this week. And once the front clears the Coastal Bend, the weather will be pleasant.

Thursday into the weekend looks to be fantastic thanks to ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures near average.

