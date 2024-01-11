Warmer today, winds will pick up ahead of cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Eve!

Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 A.M.

High wind & fire watch in effect tonight into Friday afternoon

Strong cold front arriving Friday morning bringing gusty winds up to 45 mph & cooler temps

Arctic air next week to dip lows between 20-30 degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:

Temperature: Warmer & breezy! Highs in the upper 70's

Winds: S at 15-25 mph

Tonight:

Temperature: 57

Winds: S shifting W up to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph

Friday:

Temperature: Mid 60's mostly sunny skies

Winds: Dangerous winds gusting up to 50 mph

