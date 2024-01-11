Watch Now
Warmer today, winds will pick up ahead of cold front

Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 06:44:21-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Eve!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 A.M.
  • High wind & fire watch in effect tonight into Friday afternoon
  • Strong cold front arriving Friday morning bringing gusty winds up to 45 mph & cooler temps
  • Arctic air next week to dip lows between 20-30 degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:
Temperature: Warmer & breezy! Highs in the upper 70's

Winds: S at 15-25 mph

Tonight:
Temperature: 57

Winds: S shifting W up to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph

Friday:
Temperature: Mid 60's mostly sunny skies

Winds: Dangerous winds gusting up to 50 mph

Have a great Thursday!

