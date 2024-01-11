Warmer today, winds will pick up ahead of cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Eve!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense fog advisory in effect until 10 A.M.
- High wind & fire watch in effect tonight into Friday afternoon
- Strong cold front arriving Friday morning bringing gusty winds up to 45 mph & cooler temps
- Arctic air next week to dip lows between 20-30 degrees
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today:
Temperature: Warmer & breezy! Highs in the upper 70's
Winds: S at 15-25 mph
Tonight:
Temperature: 57
Winds: S shifting W up to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph
Friday:
Temperature: Mid 60's mostly sunny skies
Winds: Dangerous winds gusting up to 50 mph
Have a great Thursday!