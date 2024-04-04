Watch Now
Warmer today plenty sunshine!

Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 08:02:15-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Eve! :)

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Warmer today with high's above normal near 90
  • Light winds from the SW up to 10 mph
  • Rain chances return Sunday-Tue
  • Eclipse viewing uncertain with some instability, cloud cover and rain in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Plenty sunshine

Temperature: 88

Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, increasing winds
Temperature: 59

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday: Windy conditions return, increasing humidity

Temperature: 87

Winds: SE 20-25 mph

Have a wonderful Thursday eve :)

