Warmer today plenty sunshine!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Eve! :)
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warmer today with high's above normal near 90
- Light winds from the SW up to 10 mph
- Rain chances return Sunday-Tue
- Eclipse viewing uncertain with some instability, cloud cover and rain in the forecast
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Plenty sunshine
Temperature: 88
Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear, increasing winds
Temperature: 59
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday: Windy conditions return, increasing humidity
Temperature: 87
Winds: SE 20-25 mph
Have a wonderful Thursday eve :)