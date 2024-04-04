Warmer today plenty sunshine!

Prev Next

Posted at 7:02 AM, Apr 04, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday Eve! :) WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Warmer today with high's above normal near 90

Light winds from the SW up to 10 mph

Rain chances return Sunday-Tue

Eclipse viewing uncertain with some instability, cloud cover and rain in the forecast CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Plenty sunshine Temperature: 88 Winds: SW 5-10 mph Tonight: Clear, increasing winds

Temperature: 59 Winds: SE 10-15 mph Friday: Windy conditions return, increasing humidity Temperature: 87 Winds: SE 20-25 mph Have a wonderful Thursday eve :)

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.