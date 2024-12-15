Watch Now
Warmer temperatures this weekend with light showers possible

Dave Malouf- Coastal Bend Weather Watchers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have a warm weekend ahead us with a couple of showers passing through our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures warming up
  • Light rain chances this weekend
  • Next cold front on the way

As we continue to warm up throughout the weekend, there are light chances of rain through Wednesday night, ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances remain pretty low at this time and do not exceed 30% for most of our area.
Our highs will remain in the low 80s, upper 70s until Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we can expect our next cold front to push through the Coastal Bend. Our temperatures will then have highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light showers possible

Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday morning: Mostly sunny with light showers, windy

Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!

