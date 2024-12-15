Warmer temperatures this weekend with light showers possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have a warm weekend ahead us with a couple of showers passing through our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures warming up

Light rain chances this weekend

Next cold front on the way

As we continue to warm up throughout the weekend, there are light chances of rain through Wednesday night, ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances remain pretty low at this time and do not exceed 30% for most of our area.

Our highs will remain in the low 80s, upper 70s until Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we can expect our next cold front to push through the Coastal Bend. Our temperatures will then have highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy, light showers possible

Temperature: Low 68ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Sunday morning: Mostly sunny with light showers, windy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a great Saturday!