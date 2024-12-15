Warmer temperatures this weekend with light showers possible

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have a warm weekend ahead us with a couple of showers passing through our neighborhoods.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures warming up
- Light rain chances this weekend
- Next cold front on the way
As we continue to warm up throughout the weekend, there are light chances of rain through Wednesday night, ahead of the next cold front. Rain chances remain pretty low at this time and do not exceed 30% for most of our area.
Our highs will remain in the low 80s, upper 70s until Wednesday. Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we can expect our next cold front to push through the Coastal Bend. Our temperatures will then have highs in the low to mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy, light showers possible
Temperature: Low 68ºF
Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Sunday morning: Mostly sunny with light showers, windy
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy and windy
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Have a great Saturday!