Warm temperatures continue through the weekend, slight cool off Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Another warm weekend in the books for us. We'll continue to see warmer weather through early next week ahead of our next cold front.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Weaker cold front pushes through area

Warm temperatures through the weekend

Slightly cooler temps on Sunday

We are still predominantly warmer this weekend with above normal temperatures for this time of year. We have a slight cold front coming into the Coastal Bend today that will ideally make Sunday's temperatures a few degrees cooler than today, but no overall major difference. Throughout the weekend, high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s until Monday with lows in the 50s.

Our next cold front is expected to push through the area Tuesday with cooler temperatures that evening into Wednesday. Around New Year's Day is where we will feel the difference in temperature, bringing us to seasonal values.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with northerly winds

Temperature: Low 53°F

Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Sunday morning: Mostly sunny, light winds

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: ENE 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, light winds

Temperature: Low 56°F

Winds: ESE 10 mph

Have a great Saturday!