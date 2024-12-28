Warm temperatures continue through the weekend, slight cool off Sunday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! Another warm weekend in the books for us. We'll continue to see warmer weather through early next week ahead of our next cold front.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Weaker cold front pushes through area
- Warm temperatures through the weekend
- Slightly cooler temps on Sunday
We are still predominantly warmer this weekend with above normal temperatures for this time of year. We have a slight cold front coming into the Coastal Bend today that will ideally make Sunday's temperatures a few degrees cooler than today, but no overall major difference. Throughout the weekend, high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s until Monday with lows in the 50s.
Our next cold front is expected to push through the area Tuesday with cooler temperatures that evening into Wednesday. Around New Year's Day is where we will feel the difference in temperature, bringing us to seasonal values.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with northerly winds
Temperature: Low 53°F
Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Sunday morning: Mostly sunny, light winds
Temperature: High 80°F
Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mostly clear skies, light winds
Temperature: Low 56°F
Winds: ESE 10 mph
Have a great Saturday!