Warmer temperatures and drier air will take the lead this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Hello, Coastal Bend! We made it to the end of the week. We had a couple of showers this weekend and now we are fully returning to sunshine.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

This upcoming week will consist of warmer and drier conditions. High pressure will dominate southeast Texas, limiting our rainfall and promoting sunshine. We are still a bit warmer for this time of year, highs will be in the upper 80s all week.

As for beach conditions, we are still experiencing the risk of minor coastal flooding as well as high rip currents. Advisories will remain in place through Monday but depending on conditions, those may become extended.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and sunny

Temperature: High 84°F

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, moderate winds

Temperature: Low 69°F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny, slightly windy

Temperature: High 84°F

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Have a great Sunday!