Warmer temperatures ahead with drier weather pattern expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! Another warm day for our neighborhoods this afternoon and evening with temperatures varying from the upper 70s along the coast, mid 80s near Corpus Christi, and low 90s further inland.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Drier conditions, warm temperatures, and slightly gusty winds are activating fire danger weather concerns for the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend into early next week with windy conditions.

Rain chances are about at a zero this week and into mid next week, prolonging drought conditions. This week, we have mostly sunny conditions, but next week, mostly cloudy conditions re-enter the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear conditions with southerly winds

Temperature: Low 62ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Friday: Patchy fog in the AM, then mostly sunny

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: E 5-15 mph

Friday Night: Mostly clear skies with light winds

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Thursday!