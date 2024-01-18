WARMER: One-layer kind of day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's a 'one-layer' kind of day thanks to warmer temperatures!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Warmer temperatures today

Next cold front arrive early Friday morning

Freeze Watch in effect for Saturday morning

Beneficial rainfall expected next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Much warmer! Expect mostly cloudy skies and near-average conditions.

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Temperature: Low 45ºF

Winds: SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Early morning cold front brings cooler weather.

Temperature: High 57ºF

Winds: NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts expected

Have a terrific day!