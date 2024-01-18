WARMER: One-layer kind of day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's a 'one-layer' kind of day thanks to warmer temperatures!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Warmer temperatures today
- Next cold front arrive early Friday morning
- Freeze Watch in effect for Saturday morning
- Beneficial rainfall expected next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Much warmer! Expect mostly cloudy skies and near-average conditions.
Temperature: High 72ºF
Winds: SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy after midnight.
Temperature: Low 45ºF
Winds: SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNE and increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Friday: Early morning cold front brings cooler weather.
Temperature: High 57ºF
Winds: NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts expected
Have a terrific day!