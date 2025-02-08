Warm weather continues, patchy fog expected tonight

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are enjoying some nice, warm weather in our neighborhoods, giving us a taste of Spring.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While we do have warm temperatures in store for us this weekend into early next week, we will see a bit of a temperature drop with our next cold front. Ideally arriving Thursday, temperatures take a dip into the upper 50s for our high. Temperatures will only adjust overnight Wednesday into Thursday, lows in the upper 40s.

Higher temperatures dominated the forecast this past week, and likely could happen this weekend with above normal temperatures. Chances of rain return to the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds, patchy fog before midnight

Temperature: Low 68°F

Winds: SE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny with patchy before 10 a.m.

Temperature: High 82°F

Winds: SSE 5-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog overnight

Temperature: High 80°F

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Have a great Saturday!