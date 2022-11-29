Watch Now
Warm Tuesday ahead as sea fog blankets the coast

South winds ahead of Wednesday's cold front
The USS Lexington engulfed with sea fog - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Chrystal Sebring
Sea fog will be likely Monday night into early Tuesday.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 07:53:02-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Be careful heading out! It's another foggy start with low visibilities along out coast. A Dense Marine Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m.

Afternoon high temperatures on this Tuesday will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than Monday. Expect highs in the low to middle 80s areawide. Fog will give way to partly cloudy conditions later this afternoon. South winds are promoting sea fog along the coast; winds will pick up to about 15 MPH this afternoon. While another round of fog will set up tonight for a third time, but it'll be short-lived. Our next cold front will arrive early Wednesday morning. The front may trigger overnight showers and a storm or two heading into the morning commute, but windy conditions will steal the show and linger into Thursday.

A Gale Watch is in effect for our local bays and waterways until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

