Warm temperatures continue with rain chances returning Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! Temperatures this week and weekend will be near-normal. Rain chances are back in the forecast by mid-week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Most of our neighborhoods will top out with highs in the low 90s, mid 90s for further west. We will mainly be dry through the beginning half of the week. Feels-like temperatures are still hitting triple-digits between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. before cooling down.
We are seeing a couple of pop-up showers from increased moisture moving west from the Gulf. Rain chances return to the forecast starting Tuesday, giving us the best opportunity of rainfall through Wednesday. Daily rain chances are possible through the end of the week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with decreasing winds
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: ESE 15-20 mph → 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Sunny with a small chance of showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies with light winds
Temperature: Low 77º
Winds: ESE 10-15 mph
Have a great Monday!