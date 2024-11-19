Warm temperatures continue this evening ahead of approaching cold front

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good evening, Coastal Bend! We had another warm day here in the Coastal Bend with high temperatures in the upper 80s. The good news is cooler weather is on the way!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

We are still experiencing above normal temperatures for this time of year here in the Coastal Bend but our next cold front is arriving soon. On Monday, we had a couple of showers that passed through some of our neighborhoods that cooled us off a bit, and soon after, we had sunshine again. For the remainder of the week, rain chances are unlikely as cooler, drier air moves in from the north.

Sunshine and cooler, drier air will be the weather pattern for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will present the best opportunity of Fall-like weather ahead of Thanksgiving. This will make our temperatures in the "normal" range for this time of year. Winds are also coming from the north, bringing in cooler air. You will notice a dip in dewpoints tonight and by Wednesday, the air will be much drier.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with slightly increasing winds

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: NNW 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: NNE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday night: Mostly clear skies, cooler temps

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: NNE 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!