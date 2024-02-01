Warm, sunny,and humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy February! Expect a warm and humid Thursday ahead.

Temperatures remain above average

More sunshine this afternoon

Tracking rain this weekend

Today: Morning clouds clearing by afternoon. Warmer and breezy.

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, some patchy morning fog.

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SE at 10 to 15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy to start, increasing clouds. Showers and storms late night.

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: SE at 15 to 25 mph

