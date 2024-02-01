Watch Now
Warm, sunny,and humid

Humidity and temps on the rise into Friday
Stefanie's WX 2-1-24
Posted at 7:22 AM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 08:22:54-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy February! Expect a warm and humid Thursday ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Temperatures remain above average
  • More sunshine this afternoon
  • Tracking rain this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Morning clouds clearing by afternoon. Warmer and breezy.
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, some patchy morning fog.
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy to start, increasing clouds. Showers and storms late night.
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SE at 15 to 25 mph

Have a great day!

