Warm, sunny,and humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy February! Expect a warm and humid Thursday ahead.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Temperatures remain above average
- More sunshine this afternoon
- Tracking rain this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Morning clouds clearing by afternoon. Warmer and breezy.
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph
Tonight: A few clouds, some patchy morning fog.
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 15 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy to start, increasing clouds. Showers and storms late night.
Temperature: High 76ºF
Winds: SE at 15 to 25 mph
Have a great day!