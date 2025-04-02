Warm, sunny, and gusty conditions through the remainder of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have had quite the warm day with temperatures in the 90s throughout our neighborhoods, some nearing triple-digit weather.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Warmer temperatures and gusty winds are here to stick around through Friday. Winds are gusting to 35-40 mph throughout the day with very warm weather, feeling like summer in the spring time. We could all use some rain, those chances slightly increase this weekend ahead of our next cold front.

The next cold front pushes through our neighborhoods Saturday afternoon/evening, dropping temperatures to seasonal values Sunday- Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday Night: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a great Wednesday!