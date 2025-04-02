Warm, sunny, and gusty conditions through the remainder of the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We have had quite the warm day with temperatures in the 90s throughout our neighborhoods, some nearing triple-digit weather.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Warmer temperatures and gusty winds are here to stick around through Friday. Winds are gusting to 35-40 mph throughout the day with very warm weather, feeling like summer in the spring time. We could all use some rain, those chances slightly increase this weekend ahead of our next cold front.
The next cold front pushes through our neighborhoods Saturday afternoon/evening, dropping temperatures to seasonal values Sunday- Wednesday.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny with gusty winds
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Thursday Night: Increasing cloud cover with gusty winds
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SSE 20-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a great Wednesday!