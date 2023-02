CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Today we'll see the sun! A warmer afternoon will ample sunshine lies ahead. First, we've got cold temperatures in the 30s to contend with. Dressing in layers in recommended as highs rise to the 50s this afternoon. The sunshine will help bring a gradual warm-up over the next couple of days; still, expect chilly mornings as clear skies will lead to radiational cooling and temps will drop several degrees overnight.