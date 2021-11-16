Warm, humid weather to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

After a sunny and pleasant weekend, Monday was another fantastic day here in the Coastal Bend.

If it felt a bit warmer and humid today, you're right! South-southeast winds are drawing in more mild conditions to our area. Temperatures are running above average, but a pair of cold fronts are on the way to bring a cool down to South Texas.

The first cold front arrives Thursday morning and won't offer much in the way of rain. Temperatures will be near average by the end of the week as a result. A second cold front arrives early Monday morning and could bring a few scattered showers.

Have a great evening!