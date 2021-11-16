Watch
Warm, humid weather to start the week

Cold fronts on the way to bring relief
Stefanie Lauber WX 1115
Fair, Hot and Breezy Today; Warm and Humid Tonight
Posted at 6:18 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 19:24:45-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

After a sunny and pleasant weekend, Monday was another fantastic day here in the Coastal Bend.

If it felt a bit warmer and humid today, you're right! South-southeast winds are drawing in more mild conditions to our area. Temperatures are running above average, but a pair of cold fronts are on the way to bring a cool down to South Texas.

The first cold front arrives Thursday morning and won't offer much in the way of rain. Temperatures will be near average by the end of the week as a result. A second cold front arrives early Monday morning and could bring a few scattered showers.

Have a great evening!

