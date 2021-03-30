Warm, humid weather into Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening! After a bit of light rain today, muggy conditions linger across the Coastal Bend.

Tonight, temperatures remain somewhat stagnant, with most of the region in the middle 60s all the way into daybreak.

The added moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and lighter winds, will allow for morning fog. Winds pick back up on Tuesday, and will stay elevated for the rest of the week.

A few scattered showers are expected to meander inland from the coast. Rain accumulations will again be modest.

With southerly flow and the opportunity for some afternoon sunshine, temperature will rise into the middle 80s Tuesday afternoon.

The next best chance of rain will come with another cold front on Wednesday.

The short bouts of rainfall this week are welcome and much needed. All of South Texas remains in moderate-to-exceptional drought.

Drier weather returns for the end of the week into the holiday weekend.