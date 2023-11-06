Warm, humid trend continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

It's a foggy start to the day for our inland communities, so be careful as you head out the door! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. As the wind picks up and temperatures rise this morning, the fog will dissipate. That south wind 10-15 mph will bring temperatures to the upper 80s by this afternoon. Expect increasing clouds and wind speeds through the evening hours. Warm and humid conditions linger into the middle of this week.

Another cold front will arrive by Thursday night, bringing meaningful rainfall and a cool-down. We'll keep an eye on forecast rainfall accumulations as the front nears, but expect rain chances to persist into the weekend. Temperatures will drop about 20 degrees.

Have a great day!