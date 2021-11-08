Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We had another beautiful weekend with chilly morning temperatures and near seasonal afternoon highs in the 70s across the Coastal Bend.

High pressure had moved to our east, resulting in return flow coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. That means we’ll start to see our humidity levels increase, resulting in patchy early morning fog, as well increasing afternoon high temperatures.

Deepening low pressure to our north is also going to increase our southeasterly winds to around 10-20 mph through the middle part of the week. It's certainly nothing we haven’t seen before, but boaters, mariners and beach-goers should use caution when out on the water.

We are tracking our next cold front that is taking shape in the northern Pacific. There is currently a weak cold front draped across the Central Plains and that will stay stuck there and meander in that area for the next several days until the Pacific cold front catches up to it and reinforces it southward and in our direction.

The cold front looks to blow through South Texas late Thursday and into Friday morning. There will be a few stray showers possible with frontal passage, but most of the rainfall will be off in East Texas and in the Gulf.

This will drop temperatures from the low to mid-80s into the 70s by Friday and into the weekend. The weekend indeed looks gorgeous again with chilly morning temperatures and sunshine-filled afternoons with highs in the low 70s.

Rainfall opportunity is slim through the seven-day forecast. We could see a few coastal showers/sprinkles tomorrow as a minor disturbance moves through and increases cloud coverage. But other than that, we’ll have to wait for the front and those rainfall chances are not great either.

Today: Mainly sunny, warm, humid and breezy…High: 80…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds, humid and cool…Low: 61…Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mainly cloudy with a few sprinkles/light coastal showers, humid, warm and breezy…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, warm, humid and breezy…High: 84…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mainly sunny, lighter winds, warm and humid/cold front arrives late…High: 84…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cold front early in the morning with a few stray showers; otherwise, mainly sunny, drier and cooler with plenty of wind…High: 76…Wind: N 15-25 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Mainly sunny with chilly mornings and sunshine in the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

Have a great day!