Warm, humid, and windy week ahead with a chance of rain on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Humid and windy week ahead
Air-you-can-wear is here— and it's not going away any time soon. Expect humidity to be on the rise over the course of the week. Temperatures will be a bit warm for this time of year, too. Expect mornings in the upper 60s and afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s.
Rain chances are back in the forecast. There is a quick opportunity for showers on Easter Sunday. I think the timing of the rain is going to change, so stay tuned to the forecast!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Warm, humid, and breezy
Temperature: High 86ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 65ºF
Winds: SE/NE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Have a wonderful week!