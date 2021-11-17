Warm, humid windy conditions today but big changes coming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Midweek warmth precedes a strong cold front that promises a swift end to above normal temperatures for the Coastal Bend.

Colder air will sweep into the region around daybreak Thursday, accompanied by scattered showers and a chilling north wind. Expect a 15 to 20 degree temperature drop on Thursday as compared to today.

Highs in the middle 80s today will be replaced with upper 60s Thursday and Friday before recovering to the 70s to lower 80s over the weekend.

Lows will drop from the 60s tonight to the lower 50s by Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will total a quarter inch or less from the fast moving showers early Thursday.

Another round of showers will dampen the region with a second cold front early Monday, but its impact will be less from the temperature perspective.