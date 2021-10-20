Warm, humid, and sunny!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good evening!

The sunshine has been abundant here across the Coastal Bend. The Coastal Bend Weather Watchers group has been booming with gorgeous pictures of the weather here over the past few days. The views come as more moisture moves into our atmosphere, lending for more clouds. The added moisture means more humidity, too! It's a small price to pay for the sunny weather.

Humidity will make the rising temperatures feel hotter throughout this week, though heat indices (or Feels Like temperatures) should stay below 100ºF for most. Only stray showers are expected this weekend as a cold front moves across North Texas, missing the Coastal Bend completely.

Expect mostly sunny weather and above-average temps into the beginning of next week!